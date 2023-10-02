Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $1,722,620 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

