OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
