OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

