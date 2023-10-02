Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

