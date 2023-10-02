Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.