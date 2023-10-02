Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.25 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

