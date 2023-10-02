Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

