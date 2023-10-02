Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of PTON opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

