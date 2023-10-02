StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.