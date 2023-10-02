Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.