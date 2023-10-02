StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

