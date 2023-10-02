Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

