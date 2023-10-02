Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SANG

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SANG opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.