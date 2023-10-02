Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

