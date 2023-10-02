Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.60.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

