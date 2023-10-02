Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.