SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.57 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

