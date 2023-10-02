SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.57 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.