Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 24.11%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
