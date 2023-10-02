Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

