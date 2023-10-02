Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.54. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

