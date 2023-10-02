Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.