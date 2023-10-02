JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $165.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.15.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $14,605,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

