Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.09.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

