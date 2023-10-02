Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,831 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.