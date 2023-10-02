Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
