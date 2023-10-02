PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $1.01 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

