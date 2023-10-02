Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. PROS has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. PROS’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $41,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $289,000 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PROS by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.