Barclays Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $13.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLJ. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $369,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 54,935.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 44,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

