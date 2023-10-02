Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

