Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.