Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

