Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ST opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,556,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.