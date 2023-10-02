Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.00.

SPOT opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

