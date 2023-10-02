United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,290 ($15.75) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,310 ($16.00).
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,040 ($12.70) to GBX 1,220 ($14.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168 ($14.26).
In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £77,126.67 ($94,183.26). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
