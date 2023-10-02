South32 (LON:S32) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 stock opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,013.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 278 ($3.39).

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South32

South32 Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £195,763.52 ($239,056.69). Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.