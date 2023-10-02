Barclays Raises M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.66) to GBX 208 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.68).

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Trading Up 0.4 %

M&G Cuts Dividend

LON:MNG opened at GBX 197.30 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.11. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11,111.11%.

About M&G

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.