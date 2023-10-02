Citigroup Raises Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,055

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 4,973 ($60.73) to GBX 5,055 ($61.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,291 ($52.40).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,112 ($50.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($55.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,179 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

