Citigroup Raises Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,055

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 4,973 ($60.73) to GBX 5,055 ($61.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,291 ($52.40).
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
