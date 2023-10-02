JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.71) to GBX 1,575 ($19.23) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($17.58) to GBX 1,585 ($19.36) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.22).

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

GSK Dividend Announcement

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,492 ($18.22) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,415.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,415.31. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,286.20 ($15.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,609 ($19.65). The firm has a market cap of £61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($42.28), for a total transaction of £673,220.52 ($822,103.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 237 shares of company stock valued at $857,004. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.