Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($28.70) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goodbody began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($25.89) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,081.43 ($25.42).

LON CPG opened at GBX 2,000 ($24.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,015.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,078.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,777.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,760 ($21.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($24.67) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($36,433.51). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

