Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Sangoma Technologies

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

