Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
