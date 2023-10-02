Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Avation (LON:AVAP) Price Target to GBX 240

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Avation Stock Up 0.5 %
AVAP stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.83, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.62. Avation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.88 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.49 ($1.75).
