Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

