Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $603.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $627.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $506.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.