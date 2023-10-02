Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,780 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

