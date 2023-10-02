United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.