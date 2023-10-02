Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Waters stock opened at $274.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

