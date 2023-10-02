Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
MHH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
