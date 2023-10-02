Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

