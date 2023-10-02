Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

