StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.15 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
