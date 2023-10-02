StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.15 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

