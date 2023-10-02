Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.50.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
