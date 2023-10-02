Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.
