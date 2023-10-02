Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Talanx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Talanx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talanx

Talanx Stock Performance

About Talanx

Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$67.50 and a 12-month high of C$69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.27.

(Get Free Report)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.